Women have more sex partners than men in these 11 states including Kerala

A survey conducted by National Family Health Survey (NFHS) revealed that women have more sex partners than men in many states and Union territories in the country. The survey was carried during 2019-2021 period in 707 districts in 11 states and UTs in the country. The survey analysed responses from 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men.

As per the survey women have more sex partners than men in Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on an average 3.1 sex partners as against 1.8 for men.

3.6% of men had sexual relations with others while having a wife or partner. But only 0.5% of women had sex with someone else while their husband or partner was present.