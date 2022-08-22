3 including kingpin arrested after Delhi Police busts ATM thief module

Three accused who were allegedly involved in crimes of theft and fraud have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Pintu Kumar, Ravi Kumar Bharti, and Subhash Kumar have been identified as the accused.

On their request, police recovered cash totaling Rs. 1,28,500 (the amount they were swindled of), 16 pouches of fevi quick, 1 POS machine (which they haven’t yet used), 1 long nose plier (Plas), 1 plier, 1 knife, 1 screwdriver, 1 marker, 1 SIM card cover with 2 SIM cards, 9 ATM cards, 3 mobile phones, 1 gold ring, 1 scooter, and 1 motorcycle.

Recent stories of ATM machine cheating using a particular method of operation by cheats in the South District area. The workforce in the area was briefed on the cheats’ modus operandi in order to avoid and detect cheating. As a result, the team began earnest efforts by collecting human intelligence and sensitising local spies. Additionally, they were told to maintain a vigilant eye out for criminals who had been released from custody, posted bail, or were on parole, as well as to thoroughly investigate anyone suspected of engaging in illegal activity.

The team collected information on the area of operation and modus operandi throughout the course of the inquiry. The crew collected and examined the CCTV footage of the various crimes they were accused of committing in Delhi, and after checking the recordings from more than 200 cameras, they were able to identify the registration numbers of the motorcycle and scooters the accused were riding.