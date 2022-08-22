Russia launches ‘rockets’ near nuclear plant; Ukraine bans Independence day celebrations!

Russia launched rockets early Monday at cities in southern Ukraine, to the west of the continent’s largest nuclear power plant, while Kyiv, the country’s capital, has prohibited this week’s celebrations of the country’s independence from Soviet authority due to Russian attacks.

Ukrainian nuclear reactor complex in Zaporizhzhia is close to artillery and rocket fire on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River. Despite being largely controlled by Ukrainian experts, it was quickly taken over by Russian forces following their February invasion of Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have been blamed for the frequent shelling, some of which grazed the plant.

Russian rocket salvos have been fired into the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, where a nuclear power plant is located. At least four people have been injured, the regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko says. In addition, Ukraine said that Russia had launched a missile attack on Voznesensk, which is southwest of the nation’s second-largest nuclear plant.

While reiterating their ‘steadfast commitment’ to assisting Ukraine in the situation, they also welcomed recent discussions on allowing a mission by the United Nations nuclear watchdog. On February 24, Russia launched a ‘special military operation’ to demilitarise its smaller neighbour and defend Russian-speaking areas. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

The war, Europe’s largest since World War II, has destroyed towns and cities, killed thousands, displaced millions, and widened the geopolitical divide between Russia and the West. The fighting has been concentrated in the east and south, where frontlines have remained virtually stationary for weeks after Ukraine successfully resisted a Russian assault to capture Kyiv early in the conflict.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS ARE BANNED

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a warning about the possibility of additional serious attacks. Large public gatherings, demonstrations, and other commemorative gatherings have been banned in Kyiv from Monday to Thursday due to the risk of rocket attacks. Zelenskyy warned that Moscow might try’something extremely unpleasant’ in the days leading up to Wednesday’s independence day.

Zelenskyy also said that all of Ukraine’s partners have been notified of what the terrorist state can prepare for this week. The Russian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, denied rumours that Zelenskiy and Putin had discussed meeting, claiming that there was no ‘practical basis’ for such a meeting.

RUSSIA’S PROGRESS IN THE SOUTH

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces have attacked Mykolaiv, a significant target in the south. Russia was attempting to re-establish momentum in the direction of Pisky, Bakhmut, and Kramatorsk, all important towns in the Donetsk province. Russian artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems heavily targeted the regions of Soledar, Zaytseve, and Bilogorivka.

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist Russian theorist who favours Russia absorbing Ukraine, was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside of Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry said there might be a connection to Ukraine, which a Zelenskiy advisor downplayed, even though investigators stated they were evaluating ‘all possibilities’ while determining who was to blame.