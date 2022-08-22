Walmart to provide healthcare coverage for abortion to US employees

One of the biggest private employers in the country, Walmart, has chosen to offer its staff abortion coverage.

They have made the decision to include abortions in their current healthcare plans in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The healthcare plans will now cover abortion for employees ‘where there is a health danger to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, or loss of embryonic viability,’ according to a message distributed to the staff. The document went on to say that the measures will take effect right away.

According to the Associated Press, the business policy previously stated that abortions were only covered under healthcare ‘where the health of the woman would be in risk if the foetus were carried to term, the foetus could not survive the birthing process, or death would be imminent after birth.’

Donna Morris, a key executive at Walmart, claimed that the company has entirely altered the rules and will also offer ‘travel support’ to employees who reside in jurisdictions where abortion is prohibited.