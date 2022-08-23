Vivo launches Vivo Y77e (t1 version): Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched Vivo Y77e (t1 version) in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and is available for purchase in three colour variants — Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (a shade of Pink), and Summer Listening to the Sea ( a shade of Blue).

The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) is powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS on top. The handset features a 6.58-inch waterdrop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 401PPI. It houses a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support. The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) supports Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack among others.