Delhi Police detains husband, wife accused in multiple cheating cases worth crores

A husband and wife who were wanted for a number of cheating cases were nabbed by a team from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. On Wednesday, August 23, police arrested the accused, Suman Arya, 44, and Satya Parkash Bhardwaj, 52.

The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police had filed a report alleging that the accused couple had cheated a number of victims. In 2018, they allegedly stole crore of rupees from investors and left Delhi with their children. A Rs 25,000 reward was given for information that resulted in their arrest.

Officials learned after a thorough technical study that the accused would be living close to Jaipur, Rajasthan, till April 2022. Raids were carried out, and following a covert investigation, investigators found that they had cheated people in Rajasthan, and a complaint had been filed in Jaipur Rural.

The accused were located in Garh Mukteshwar in UP’s Hapur after additional raids in the state of Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, August 23, Satya Parkash Bhardwaj and his wife were arrested at Delhi Cantt Railway Station after a 180-kilometer chase.