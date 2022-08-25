In southern Israel, a lavish 1,200-year-old mansion was discovered.

According to the authority, the discovery near the Bedouin town of Rahat is from the 8th or 9th century, during the early Islamic era.

The opulent house has four wings with multiple rooms for its tenants, and it is constructed around a courtyard. A marble hallway with stone floors and ornate wall decorations may be found in one opulent area. Archaeologists also discovered broken pieces of decorative glass serving utensils.

Archaeologists were shocked to find stone subterranean vaults beneath the courtyard; they think these vaults were utilised to store goods at a lower temperature away from the intense desert sun.

The vaults appear to be properly built and strong enough to permit underground movement between them. An opening from the vaulted rooms also leads to a cistern where residents could access cool drinking water.

‘The luxurious estate and the unique impressive underground vaults are evidence of the owners’ means,’ said the excavation directors in a statement. ‘Their high status and wealth allowed them to build a luxurious mansion that served as a residence and for entertaining.’