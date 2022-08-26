Banks to remain shut on 3 days in this week

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed on 3 days in this week. Banks will remain closed across the country on August 27 and August 28 due to the scheduled offs on (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday .

Banks under regional offices of Guwahati will remain closed on August 29 due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. On August 31, bank branches under regional offices of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji will remain closed owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Also Read: Global Village in Dubai offer 10% discount for tickets

In August 2022, there were 18 bank holidays that included various festivals and weekly offs. In September, banks will remain closed for 13 days including weekends and Sundays.