FIFA World Cup 2022: Gulf country to grant multiple-entry visas to World Cup ticket holders

Riyadh: The Foreign Ministry in Saudi Arabia announced that it will grant multiple-entry visas to those holding tickets to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. People who registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas.

They can apply for the visas 10 days before the tournament starts. Those granted visas will be able to stay for up to 60 days in Saudi Arabia. The Hayya card is mandatory for ticket holders going to the World Cup in November and December.

Saudi Arabia’s website for visas is visa.visitsaudi.com.