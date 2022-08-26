High-level panel investigates stampede at Vrindavan Temple

According to sources, the two-person high-level committee that the Uttar Pradesh government formed to look into the August 20 stampede at the well-known Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura, started its investigation on Thursday. In the early hours of Saturday, a rush at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan during Janmashtami celebrations resulted in two deaths and seven injuries among devotees.

A two-person committee led by former head of the Uttar Pradesh Police Sulkhan Singh was formed by the state government. Gaurav Dayal, the divisional commissioner for Aligarh, is a committee member. Mr. Singh stated that as the investigation has just just began, it is too early to make any conclusions.

He said that people’s written complaints and suggestions were gathered. To record the grievances and ideas of those who did not get them in writing, four people were assigned. ‘Over 180 suggestions and complaints were registered on Thursday,’ they said. On Tuesday, Mr. Singh went to several of the areas near the Bankey Bihari temple. Within 15 days, the investigation committee is supposed to submit its report to the government.