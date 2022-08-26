Nichelle Nichols, a ‘Star Trek’ actress, will have her ashes sent into space

She’ll bravely venture where few men or women have gone before. Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the ‘Star Trek’ television series and motion pictures, passed away on July 30 from heart failure at the age of 89.

The renowned actress’s ashes will now be launched into space on a rocket named Vulcan by United Launch Alliance and Celestis Inc., a business that specialises in memorial spaceflights.

She is not the first member of the ‘Star Trek’ franchise to figuratively depart from this world after passing away. Earlier, the remains of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of the entire popular science fiction franchise, and his wife Majel Barrett Roddenberry, were also given what is called a space burial — Gene’s in 1991 and Majel’s in 2008.

In the same way, James Doohan, who played lieutenant commander Montgomery Scott in the series, said goodbye.

Charles M. Chafer, co-founder and CEO of Celestis Inc., stated in a press statement, “A legendary actress, activist, and educator has been added to the Enterprise Flight manifest, and we are incredibly proud of this.

The individual who most fully exemplified Star Trek’s ideal of a diverse, inclusive, and exploratory cosmos is now aboard our Enterprise Flight.

According to media sources, the journey would carry Nichols’ ashes to a location in outer space that is between 150 and 300 million kilometres away from the earth and moon system.