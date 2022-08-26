Salman Khan pays respect after the passing of filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak

Following the passing of director, producer, and lyricist Sawan Kumar Tak on Thursday evening at the age of 86, Bollywood actor Salman Khan offered a message of sympathy on social media.

On his Twitter account, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor posted, ‘My dear Sawaan ji, may you rest in peace. I’ve always admired and loved you.’

Salman posted a flashback photo of himself and the late director alongside the tweet. According to media sources, Sawan Kumar was a patient at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away on Thursday.

He reportedly had pulmonary conditions as well as heart issues. In addition to producing the 1967 Hindi film ‘Naunihal,’ which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Sawan Kumar also directed other Hindi films, including ‘Saajan Bina Suhagan,’ ‘Souten,’ and ‘Souten Ki Beti.’

Additionally, he is credited with giving actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior breaks.