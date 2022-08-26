Two active gangsters taken into custody by Delhi Police, guns, bullets recovered

Two gang members who helped facilitate the supply of illegal weapons and ammunition used to commit crimes in the Delhi-NCR region were arrested by a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell. Along with the stolen bike, other items found does include a single-shot pistol built in the nation, a semi-automatic pistol, and 11 live catridge.

The team created information about wanted criminals on August 23. Paras Aggarwal, 24, a sharpshooter for the Ravi Gangwal gang, was one of the accused and was allegedly in Dwarka when the crime was to be committed while carrying a firearm. He was taken away by the Special Cell team, and three live rounds and a single-shot pistol made in the nation were discovered.

He was implicated in the robbery of a gold chain, a cell phone, and roughly Rs 3 lakh, it was learned during follow-up investigations. When questioned about the origin of the illegal weapon, he said that his connections to the Ravi Gangwal group and his associates had given him the pistol and the bullets.

Additionally, he said that through his connections, he had been working with the Hashim Baba and Ravi Gangwal Gang, supplying them with illegal weapons and ammunition.

He took the team on additional interrogation trips around Delhi and the NCR, and on the basis of his information, Than Singh was arrested in Ghaziabad. A semi-automatic pistol and 5 live.315 bore cartridges were also taken from Than Singh’s hiding place.