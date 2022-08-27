After season 1, Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ was cancelled.

Right after season 1, Netflix cancelled the live-action series ‘Resident Evil.’

The show’s first season debuted on the OTT platform on July 14 and consisted of 8 episodes.

In 2020, the programme was initially introduced.

Variety reports that the series received a mixed reception from critics, garnering only a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the monthly Netflix Top 10 rankings, ‘Resident Evil’ was streamed for more than 72 million hours the week it debuted, according to Variety.

It came in at number two this past week, just behind ‘Stranger Things.’

Variety adds that the programme plummeted to third place in its second week and dropped out of the top 10 by the third.

Based on the same-named Capcom video game franchise, the series featured Jade Wesker’s (Ella Balinska) struggle for survival in a world overrun by ravenous infected and mind-shattering beasts. Jade is troubled by her background in New Raccoon City, her father Albert’s (Lance Reddick) eerie ties to the evil Umbrella Corporation, but most of all by what happened to her sister, Billie, in this heinous slaughter (Siena Agudong).

Connor Gosatti, Tamara Smart, Paola Nunez, Adeline Rudolph, Ahad Raza Mir, and Turlough Convery are additional cast members.

The television show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner was Andrew Dabb. The show`s writer and executive producer was Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film`s Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben also served as executive producers.