Scripting history, judoka Linthoi Chanambam bags India first-ever gold at Cadet World Championships

Sarajevo: Indian judoka Linthoi Chanambam has scripted history by clinching the country’s first-ever gold across any age group in the Cadet World Championships held in Sarajevo by defeating Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the women’s 57 kg category. She defeated her Brazillian opponent by 1-0 in the gold medal match on Friday. Linthoi is also the reigning Asian Champion in her sport.

Superb Effort!!

'First ever world championship medal for India! Gold for Linthoi! 'I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I'm very happy with this victory' – Linthoi Chanambam', tweeted the International Judo Federation (IJF).

First ever world championship medal for India! Gold for Linthoi! "I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I'm very happy with this victory" – Linthoi Chanambam

She is one of country's rising and brightest stars in the sport. She first won gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018. In November 2021, she went on to clinch gold in the National Championships in Chandigarh. It was followed by another gold at Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships in July 2022.