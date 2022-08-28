Kallakurichi died student’s family meet CM Stalin, demand justice

The parents of the 17-year-old girl who was discovered dead on the school grounds on July 14 met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. The parents wanted stern punishment for the culprits and justice for their daughter. In a meeting with the chief minister, the girl’s mother Selvi and father Ramalingam requested a prompt investigation into the incident.

‘We met CM for Justice for my daughter and requested that the offenders be punished. We also requested that a fast paced investigation be done,’ Selvi said. ‘CM has assured that whoever is responsible for my daughter’s death will be punished,’ she added.

The family had gone to the court and asked for a copy of the three-doctor JIPMER team’s study of the student’s two postmortem reports. The court had barred entry, stating that an investigation was being conducted in the case.

‘JIPMER analysis report has not been given to us. We were told to take it from Court, we don’t know what the report says. We feel that some details of the Postmortem report are not completely true. We wanted a doctor of our choice but that was given. So we are worried,’ The 17-year-old girl’s parents stated.

The mother further claimed that they were not given access to the campus CCTV visuals by the school. Selvi said, ‘The organisation has still not shown us the CCTV footage of the school on the date of the incident and that raises suspicion.’ ‘We believe in CM Stalin and that he will give us justice,’ Selvi said.