Pakistan floods claimed more than 1,000 lives

According to the latest official data released on Sunday, 119 more people have lost their lives as a result of flood-related incidents across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the devastating floods to 1,000. Floods caused by the heavy rain that has fallen since June 14 have caused havoc and flooded a large area of flat land in the south and southwest of the country.

As heavy rains continued to lash sections of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday that 119 people had died in the previous 24 hours. The primary organisation in charge of responding to disasters, the NDMA, reported that 1,033 people have died and 1,527 have been injured in Pakistan thus far.

The majority of the 76 deaths reported in the recent 24 hours occurred in Sindh province, it said. Up to 71 individuals were injured worldwide, according to the report. In addition to 347 deaths in Sindh, there were 238 in Balochistan, 226 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 168 in Punjab, 38 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and one death in Islamabad.