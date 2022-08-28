Sri Lankan Navy arrests 6 Indian fishermen

Colombo: 6 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Saturday off Talaimannar, a settlement located on the northwestern coast of Mannar Island. Sri Lankan Navy accused that these fishermen entered Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.

This is the second such incident in a month. Earlier on August 22, 10 Indian fishermen were arrested for allegedly entering Sri Lanka’s waters. The Sri Lankan authorities informed that the fishermen were now in naval custody in Talaimannar and they will be handed over to the fisheries inspector in Mannar.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.