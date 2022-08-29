5 minute ginger candy recipe to fix seasonal flu and fever

Ginger is packed with the goodness of antioxidants like Gingerol, which helps in healing seasonal ailments because of the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of ginger that help in reducing the swelling, pain and help in fighting against infectants.

What’s more, these candies can also help in improving digestion by boosting metabolic rate, which further helps in weight loss.

Take two small gingers and cut them into the necessary size pieces to produce this simple candy recipe.

In the interim, combine 12 cup lemon juice, 14 teaspoon carom seeds, 14 teaspoon black pepper, 12 teaspoon kosher salt, 14 teaspoon chaat masala, and 2 teaspoons honey in a glass jar.

Combine and keep it aside.

Take 2 small ginger, wash and dry with the peel, then roast the ginger till they are nicely charred.

Remove the charred peel and chop the ginger.

Take a glass container and add these small ginger pieces, pour 1/2 cup honey, 2 tsp, black pepper powder, ½ tsp cinnamon powder.

Mix it well and add 2 tbsp lemon juice.

Give it a nice toss and eat one small candy twice or thrice a day.