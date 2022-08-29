Gulf country announces new visa rules

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia announced new visa rules. As per the authority, visit visa of a child under the age of 18 will be transferred to a Muqeem identity card (Iqama) if the parents hold regular residency. The Jawazat stated that, the expiry of the resident’s Iqama does not preclude the possibility of extending the visitor’s visit visa.

It also informed that the extension of the family visit visa must not exceed 180 day. It will also impose a fine if the visit visa has not been extended after 3 days of its expiry.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines to resume world’s longest non-stop flight service

Jawazat also updated that people who want to issue and approve visit visa must contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.