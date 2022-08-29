Police arrests 3 Maoists with collective reward of Rs 10 lakhs

Mumbai: The Maharashtra police arrested 3 Maoists from jungles in Gadchiroli district. The arrested Maoists were identified as Ramesh Pallo, Tani alias Shashi Chamru Pungati and Arjun alias Mahesh Rainu Narote. They were involved in multiple murders, encounters and arson.

The arrested collectively carried a reward of 10 lakh rupees on their heads. The state had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh for Ramesh, Rs 2 lakh for Arjun and Rs 4 lakh for Tani. Ramesh was involved in a total of 13 offences, which included 3 murders and 8 encounters. Tani was involved in 4 murder cases and 3 encounters. Arjun was involved in 24 offences including 7 murders, 9 encounters and 1 robbery, among others.

Ramesh and Tani were arrested from the Koyar forest area of Bhamragad sub-division and Arjun was arrested from the Zarewada forest area in Hedri sub-division.