Police: Jharkhand Schoolgirl died after being set fire by stalker

In the early hours of Sunday, a woman in Jharkhand’s Dumka district who was allegedly set on fire by someone after she allegedly rejected his overtures died from her burn injuries, according to police.

The Class 12 student, then aged 19, was initially brought into Dumka’s Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition with 90% burns. According to the police, she was later directed to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better care.

‘The woman succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2.30 am on Sunday. Her body will be brought to Dumka after the post-mortem examination,’ Nitish Kumar, in charge of the Dumka Town Police Station, informed PTI.

He claimed that Shahrukh, the accused, had already been taken into custody. The event occurred on Tuesday morning in Dumka Town while the woman was sound asleep at home. ‘Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on the woman from a window and set her on fire. The accused is a construction worker,’ Mr Kumar had told PTI.

The woman claimed in her statement to an executive magistrate that the accused had called her on her mobile phone about 10 days prior, pleading with her to become his friend.

‘He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man’s family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room.’

‘On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father’s room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital,’ The woman had a very difficult time speaking while the police were recording her statement.