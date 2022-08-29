UN General assembly President says, India plays important role at United Nations

Abdulla Shahid, the president of the UN General Assembly, acknowledged India’s significant value to the group on Monday and praised it as a ‘source of pride’ for not only South Asia but also for all democracies that value peace.

Shahid, the foreign minister of the Maldives, emphasised that India has proven to be the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and helped various nations in the most remote areas of the planet while acknowledging the crucial role the nation played during the COVID-19 recovery phase.

During his visit to India, Shahid spoke with S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, about a number of important issues, including cooperation at the UN. The vice president of the UNGA, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was also contacted by the UNGA president. He praised him on his favorable outcome of the UNGA, especially in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and ongoing international conflicts.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), ‘During the meeting, the PGA (President of General Assembly) acknowledged the important role played by India at the United Nations, including at the UN Security Council, where he termed it as a ‘source of pride’ for not only South Asia, but for all peace loving democracies.’

‘Acknowledging India’s pivotal role during the pandemic recovery phase, PGA underscored that India had proven to be the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the world,’ it said in a statement. The ‘India First’ and ‘Neighborhood First’ policies of the Maldives and India, according to Jaishankar, compliment one another.