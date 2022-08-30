Dates of Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced

Abu Dhabi: Dates of upcoming Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced. The 3-day event will be held from December 16 to 18 at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre.

The organizers of the tournament, Flash Entertainment informed that tennis fans can book available seats by visiting https://www.mubadalawtc.com to pre-register and be the first to know when tickets are released. Tickets price starts from AED 95 for adults and AED 45 for children. Those who sign-up for pre-registration will also automatically enter a draw to win exclusive Mubadala World Tennis Championship signed merchandise.

6 of the world’s top male tennis players and 2 of the world’s top female players participate in the event.