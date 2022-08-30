Gold Loan Company in Rajasthan Robbed of 23 kg of gold, 10 lakh rupees at Gunpoint

On Monday, five bike-riding men held up a finance company branch in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and stole about 23 kg of gold and 10 lakh in cash, according to the police. Reports said that, the event took place at Manappuram Finance, which offers gold lending services, on Sundarwas Road.

About 23 kilogrammes of gold and 10 lakh rupees in cash were stolen, according to a complaint made by bank employees, Superintendent of Police (Udaipur) Vikas Sharma said. According to police, a CCTV video of the crime shows two robbers beating bank employees while holding them at gunpoint.

The bank staff allegedly told police about the event later. According to the SP, city borders have been blocked in order to arrest the accused.