Hike in suicide rates, heart attack deaths in Kerala: Says NCRB report

New Delhi: Deaths due to heart attacks are rising in Kerala, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. In 2021, 3,872 people passed away due to heart attacks. In 2020, this was 3,465. With this, Kerala is ranked second in the country for the highest number of deaths due to heart attacks.

The highest number of deaths has been reported in Maharashtra (10,489). Gujarat – 2,949, Karnataka – 1,754, Madhya Pradesh – 1,587, Tamil Nadu- 1,274, and Rajasthan – 1,214 are a few records. Arunachal Pradesh has the least number of deaths due to heart attacks. The suicide rate has also gone up in Kerala. 9,549 people committed suicide in 2021. In 2020, this number was 8,500. Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides among all the states in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, in 2021, a year that saw 1,64,033 such cases across India.

A total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in India in 2021 — a 7.2-% increase compared to 2020 (1,53,052). The rate of suicides has increased by 6.2%. ‘Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207), followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka, accounting for 13.5%, 11.5%, 9.1%, 8.2% and 8% of total suicides respectively’, the report said.

These five states together accounted for 50.4% of the suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6% cases were reported from the 23 other states and eight Union territories. Delhi, the most-populous Union Territory, has reported the highest number of suicides (2,840) among the Union territories, followed by Puducherry (504).

As many as 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in around 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in the country in 2021 with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number of deaths in such mishaps at 24,711 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu which recorded 16,685 deaths. According to NCRB report, the number of traffic accidents in the country increased from 3,68,828 in 2020 to 4,22,659 in 2021. These traffic accidents comprise 4,03,116 road accidents, 17,993 railway accidents and 1,550 railway crossing accidents. They caused 1,55,622, 16,431 and 1,807 deaths respectively during 2021.

The maximum increase in number of traffic accident cases in states from 2020 to 2021 was reported in Tamil Nadu (from 46,443 to 57,090) followed by Madhya Pradesh (from 43,360 to 49,493), Uttar Pradesh (from 30,593 to 36,509), Maharashtra (from 24,908 to 30,086) and Kerala ( from 27,998 to 33,051).