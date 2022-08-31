2 builders arrested by Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing for scamming investors

In a case of cheating, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing arrested two builders for defrauding investors by promising returns in four to five years.

Based on a complaint made by Sharda Choudhary, who allegedly invested Rs. 70 lakh in 2012, the accused, Sunil Dahiya and Sanjay Dahiya, were arrested. The accused promised to work with her again on a Gurugram development project after five years.

She made a project-related investment of Rs 70 lakh for the two units after the builders promised her lucrative returns. She filed a police report after realizing, after four to five years, that the accused had misappropriated the money.

The accused were found to have become directors of a private construction company during the investigation. They eventually incorporated 15 additional businesses, all of which were run from the same location. The group is said to have also started a project in Gurugram’s Sector 74.

However, only the digging of a ditch was visible on an examination of the site. According to reports, the general public was assured that the property will be turned over in five years. Huge amount of money were moved into the account of one of the accused’s fathers, it was found after searching the bank accounts of the private company.

The accused had depicted investors with a positive picture and lured the complainants under the guise of safe investments. One of the accused was found to have connections to many other cases.