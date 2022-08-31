Asia Cup 2022: India to face Hong Kong today: Possible playing XI

Dubai: In cricket, Team India will face Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. Defending champions India won the match against arch rivals, Pakistan on August 28 by 5 wickets.

Hong Kong finished top in the qualification round of Asia Cup. They played against Kuwait, UAE, and Singapore in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier and defeated these teams.

India and Hong Kong have faced each other in 2 matches in ODI. Out of these 2 games, India has won both the games.

Possible playing XI:

India : Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong : Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla