Preparations for Ganesh Puja in progress as Hubballi Idgah celebrations permitted by K’taka HC

After the Karnataka High Court refused to revise its previous order allowing the placing of Ganesha idols at the ground, preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the Idgah venue in Hubbali-Dharwad, Karnataka, have started. The Hubballi land is not in question, the top court ruled in a late-night session on Tuesday, and it dismissed arguments against allowing the rituals here.

Following the court’s ruling, preparations are being made to erect the Ganesh statue on the ground. While at Huballi Ground, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi hailed the court’s ruling and urged people not to oppose Ganeshotsav.

‘Karnataka HC has delivered a good judgement. I welcome it. Needlessly, an effort was made to create a controversy. The neighbouring Idgah Maidan is a public property. Apart from giving permission for Namaz on two occasions, this property belongs to the corporation. Therefore, there should not have been any scope for a controversy, but some of them, including some political parties, opposed it. This is not a good development. Nobody should defy the order and celebrate the festival for next three days peacefully. I appeal (to a community) that we don’t object to the offering of namaz. Likewise, Ganeshotsav should not be opposed,’ the Union Minister said.

According to the Municipal Corporation’s directives, the puja will be conducted in the traditional manner, and the festival will be celebrated for three days. ‘Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the Municipal Corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We’ll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour,’ ANI cited K Govardhan Rao, Convener of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal, as saying.

‘Puja will be conducted in the traditional way & we’re going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of Municipal Corporation. We’re going to follow all instructions that have been given,’ K Govardhan Rao added.