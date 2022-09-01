Gulf country announces updated entry rules

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar announced new entry rules. The ministry lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine rule. The new entry rules will come into effect from 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, September 4.

As per the new order, all passengers arriving in Qatar from abroad will no longer be required to undergo hotel quarantine. People who tested positive for Covid-19 and people who are obligated to undergo isolation and quarantine in accordance with the procedures followed in the country are exempted from this. The pre-arrival and post-arrival Covid-19 testing measures will be mandatory for travellers coming into Qatar.

All citizens and residents must undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) within a period of 24 hours upon arrival in Qatar at a Primary Health Care Corporation health center or a Ministry of Public Health-approved private medical center. Visitors must bring a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificate with a negative result received within 48 hours of the scheduled flight to Qatar or a rapid antigen test (RAT) with a negative result received within 24 hours of the scheduled flight to Qatar.