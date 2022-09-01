Updated fuel prices for the month of September announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of September. The price of super grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in September. But, the price of premium petrol is hiked.

Premium petrol price will cost QR1.95 per litre. It was at QR1.90 per litre in last month. Super grade petrol will be QR 2.10 and diesel will cost QR 2.05 in this month.

In July and June, the price of premium petrol was reduced by 5 dirhams. The price of Super grade petrol and diesel have not seen any changes from November 2021.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.