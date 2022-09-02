Emirates Airlines launches premium economy to 5 more cities

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will deploy its Airbus A380 aircraft to 5 more destinations from December. The new aircraft offers Premium Economy cabins. The national air carrier of Dubai will deploy Airbus A380 aircraft to New York JFK, San Francisco, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore.

Emirates’ enhanced A380s with Premium Economy will operate as follows:

— To New York JFK, Emirates will operate with its newly retrofitted A380 on EK203 and EK 204, starting from 1 December.

— To Auckland, Emirates will debut its Premium Economy cabin on EK 448 and EK 449, starting 15 January 2023.

— To Melbourne, Emirates will use its Emirates A380 featuring Premium Economy on EK 406 and EK 407 from February, 2023. Thus Melbourne will become the second Australian destination to be served this aircraft.

— San Francisco will become the second US destination to be served by the A380 aircraft on EK 225 and EK 226, starting on 15 February 2023.

— Emirates’ enhanced A380 with Premium Economy will land in Singapore for the first time on 1 March 2023, operating as EK 354 and EK 355.

— From 15 December 2022, Sydney will become the first city in the Emirates network to offer Premium Economy seats on all flights, with the introduction of the airline’s retrofitted aircraft on EK 414 and EK 415.

— From 1 January 2023, London Heathrow will receive its third daily service with Premium Economy, with the new product debuting on EK 005 and EK 006.

— From 15 March 2023, Emirates will operate its second A380 with Premium Economy to New York JFK on EK 201 and EK 202.

— Emirates will also start A380 services with a Premium Economy debut to Christchurch from 26 March 2023, as an extension of the Dubai to Sydney service, operating with EK 412 and EK 413.