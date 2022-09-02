FIFA World Cup 2022: Kuwait Airways to operate 13 flights

Kuwait City: The flag carrier of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways has announced that it will operate 13 daily flights to Doha in Qatar to transport football fans attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The number of flights would decrease as the tournament progresses.

The flight tickets will start from KD 200 (around USD 649). Passengers with Hayya card will be allowed in the flights. All passengers should enter these details while booking tickets.

Economy class travelers are allowed to carry luggage not exceeding 7 kg, while business and first class are allowed to carry bags not exceeding 10 and 15 kg respectively.