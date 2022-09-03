Experts says tea bags causes cancer

A hot cup of tea in the morning can be the ideal way to start the day. But if you usually rely on tea bags to make a hot cup of tea, you should stop. Have you considered the possibility that your tea bag may be doing more damage than good to you?

According to a study conducted by scientists at McGill University in Montreal, a single plastic teabag can discharge dangerous particles into your cup, including 3.1 billion nanoplastics and 11.6 billion microplastics (fragments of any sort of plastic less than 5 mm in length) (extremely small pieces or particles of plastic).

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, recently shared on Instagram the effects of these dangerous poisons discharged into the tea from the tea bags. ‘Billions of micro and nanoplastics are released into hot water by tea bags. The worst contributor to polypropylene (a form of plastic) is nylon clothing,’ she claimed.

The paper tea bags include ‘a chemical called epichlorohydrin, which is employed so that the bag doesn’t tear,’ Dr. Chowdhary noted.

She explained that epichlorohydrin is a possible carcinogen (a chemical that can cause cancer) and reproductive toxin that leaches into hot water. Since many people with hormone problems use tea bags, the dietitian described it as ‘dangerous’.