qHPV: First homemade cervical cancer vaccine in India

On Thursday, India launched its first indigenously developed cervical cancer vaccine. The Serum Institute of India and the Department of Biotechnology collaborated to develop the quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (qHPV) vaccine to prevent the development of the deadly disease in both men and women. The vaccine was released after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the Serum Institute of India (SII) market authorization for manufacturing.

‘Since my father, Cyrus Poonawalla, founded our company, we have been producing vaccines for children. We have concentrated our efforts on women’s well-being. You must be in good health to work, and I hope to see more collaborations in the future ‘, Serum Institute of India Chairman Adar Poonawalla stated.

CERVICAL CANCER;

Cervical cancer is a gynecologic cancer that affects the reproductive organs of women. According to the CDC, it starts in the cervix, which is the lower, narrow end of the uterus, with early symptoms including abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge. Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a family of more than 200 viruses, some of which are transmitted through vaginal, anal, or oral sex. The virus can infect both men and women and, if left untreated, can lead to cancer.

Cervical cancer is the country’s second most common cancer among women, and it is mostly caused by HPV infection from poor genital hygiene, which includes unprotected sex and multiple partners. HPV is a major cause of cancer, accounting for nearly 90% of cases.

HOW DOES HPV CAUSE CANCER?

According to the National Cancer Institute, once the HPV enters the cell, it attacks the mode in which cells communicate, causing the infected cells to multiply more quickly. While the immune system is supposed to stop these infected cells, they tend to grow quietly. This unchecked growth leads to the formation of tumorous cells, which eventually cause cancer.

NUMBER ONE QHPV VACCINE IN INDIA;

The quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (qHPV) vaccine is India’s first homemade cervical cancer vaccine and has elicited a strong antibody response. According to PTI, the response is nearly 1,000 times greater than the baseline against all targeted HPV types, doses, and age groups. Depending on age, the vaccine will be given in two or three doses. Normally, the HPV vaccine is recommended for girls and boys aged 11 to 12.

Children under the age of 15 require two injections, while those over the age of 15 require three. The vaccine is recommended for children up to the age of 26. More information about how the vaccine was developed has yet to be released by the Serum Institute of India. According to Dr. Amit Upadhyay, the company has a good track record, and early data showed that the vaccine was effective.

COST OF THE QHPV VACCINE;

The vaccine is expected to cost between Rs 200 and 400 per dose, which is significantly less than the cost of other foreign vaccines. While the MERCK HPV vaccine costs Rs 3000 per dose, Gardasil 9 costs around Rs 10,000 in India.