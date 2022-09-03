US President Biden will reveal Obama’s portrait at the White House, continuing a long-standing custom.

On Wednesday, nearly ten years after they left the White House, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will present portraits of his predecessor Barak Obama and his wife Michelle.

This Washington custom has endured for years and has managed to remain independent of partisan politics, but it had a temporary hiatus under the Trump administration.

However, the Obamas will be hosted by the White House on Wednesday for the formal unveiling of their portraits in front of a large crowd of friends, family, and employees.

The Bidens have now agreed to continue on this venerable tradition, according to the AP.

As in the cases of George H.W. Bush for Clinton, George W. Bush for Obama, and George H.W. Bush for the younger Bush, the current president has a longstanding tradition of hosting his immediate predecessor for the unveiling.

Michelle will also be visiting the White House for the first time since Barack Obama’s administration ended in January 2017. Barack Obama last visited in April to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the health care reform he signed in 2010.