Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the price of yellow metal surged by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

Gold is trading at Rs 51,550 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,220 for 22 carat (10 grams) in Chennai, in Delhi gold is priced at Rs 51,050 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,600 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of gold for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,620, while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.