Maoist recruitment case: NIA chargesheet against 2 in kerala

According to the investigation agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet to a Kerala court in a case involving the alleged recruitment of young people by the banned CPI (Maoist) Naxal organisation.

In the complaint, which was filed to the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ernakulam, the federal agency listed two accused. The accused have been identified as Andhra Pradesh residents Valagutha Anjayanelu alias V Anjineyulu Velugutra and Kambhampati Chaitanya alias Chaithanya/Surya.

According to an NIA spokesperson, the case involves the recruitment of youth for the CPI (Maoist), their training by leaders and front organisations, as well as holding camps to advance their activities and spread Maoist ideologies.

According to the investigation, Sreekanth of Wayanad and Anjaneyalu of Andhra Pradesh ‘radicalised’ Chaithanya to join the group. Sanjay Deepak Rao, a central committee member from the CPI (Maoist )’s ghats special zonal committee, Pinaka Pani, and Varalakshmi are front-group members of the proscribed organisation in Andhra Pradesh.

The spokesperson claimed that after being hired, he received training with the goal of compromising the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the Union of India. In this case, which the NIA filed in February, the accused have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).