Qatar Airways announces special travel packages

Doha: Flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways announced special travel packages. The package was announced for football fans attending the Lusail Super Cup. The all-inclusive packages include match tickets, flights, and accommodation.

The Lusail Super Cup will be held on September 9. The Al Hilal SFC – the Winner of the Saudi Professional League will face Zamalek SC – the Winner of the Egyptian Premier League for the title. The match will be held at Lusail Stadium in Doha. Lusail Stadium is Qatar’s biggest stadium and the stage for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Also Read: India’s trade deficit eases from record levels

Fans can book their preferred travel package by visiting qatarairwaysholidays.com/lusail-super-cup. The price of the package starts from $335 per person. Qatar Airways’ Destination Management Company – Discover Qatar is also offering local and international fans the option to book match and concert tickets by heading to discoverqatar.qa/lusail-super-cup-2022.

All fans attending the Lusail Super Cup will need to obtain a Hayya Card to access the stadium on the day of the match. To learn more and apply, guests can visit: Qatar2022.qa/Hayya.