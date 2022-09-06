Balwadi Scheme launched by Chhattisgarh government to open 5,000 kindergartens

The Balwadi (kindergarten) scheme was introduced by the Chhattisgarh government on Monday as part of the New Education Policy to offer pre-primary education to children between the ages of 5 and 6 years. On Teachers Day, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the scheme from his official residence.

In the current academic year, 5,173 balwadis have been opened around the state, and according to officials, the scheme will be gradually expanded. ‘The Balwadi Yojana will encourage learning in children and they will be prepared for school as well. Every balwadi will have an assistant teacher of the primary school concerned besides an anganwadi assistant. For this, the assistant teacher will be provided an honorarium of ?500 per month,’ according to Alok Shukla, principal secretary of the Chhattisgarh Department of School Education.

Shukla added that anganwadi teachers and assistants had received specialised training to teach children about sports in an engaging way.

In his remarks at the launch, Baghel stated that since scientists have discovered that 85 percent of a person’s brain development occurs during childhood, these schools will aid children in learning basic skills from an early age. The native language Chhattisgarhi and tribal dialects will be taught to children in government schools once a week, according to Baghel.

‘The move will not only promote the local language and dialects but will also enhance students’ interest towards studies. The government is preparing study materials in Chhattisgarhi and local dialects of tribals from Surguja and Bastar regions,’ Baghel added.