Delhi Police arrests 2 Afghan nationals with drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore

The Delhi police special cell detained two Afghan nationals and seized 312.5 kg of methamphetamine and 10 kg of high purity heroin, totaling a value of Rs. 1200 crores, in one of the largest methamphetamine drug seizures in the history of the nation. The accused were arrested in New Delhi on Meethapur Road, close to Kalindi Kunj Metro Station.

After Delhi police received information about a large consignment of a known drug lord operating from overseas that would be passing Delhi, Mustafa Stanikza, 23, and Rahimullah Rahim, 44, who had been living in India since 2016, were arrested.

‘A team led by ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, and comprising of Inspector Vinod Kumar Badola and Inspector Arvind Kumar and assisted by SI Sunder Gautam and SI Yashpal Singh, under the close supervision of Shri P S Kushwah, DCP/Special Cell (NDR), has busted a transnational synthetic drug cartel with the arrest of two Afghan nationals. With the arrests, the highest ever seizure of high-quality party drug Methamphetamine, totalling 312.5 Kgs have been made apart from 10 Kgs of Afghan-origin Heroin,’ told Special Commissioner of Police Hargobind Singh Dhaliwal, Special cell, Delhi police.

Mr Dhaliwal further said, ‘In 2020, a EU4Monitoring Drugs (EU4MD) project report had highlighted that there was a growing realization among those involved in the Afghan drug trade that the ephedra plants growing wild in the central highlands of Afghanistan for hundreds of years were a potential source of ephedrine for methamphetamine manufacture. The persistent focus on intelligence Based Operations (IBO) by the team also provided credible inputs that over the past few years; Meth was gradually replacing Heroin as the preferred financing option for terror operations.’

An FIR was filed in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the UAPA Act, and an investigation was started in order to thoroughly examine the rising use of meth as the center of the developing narco-terror matrix.