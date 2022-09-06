Major cooking techniques in Japanese cuisine.

In Japanese cooking, there are four main methods that emphasise simplicity. The Japanese cooking style, like their food, does not rely on heavy sauces, spiciness, or complicated cooking techniques, unlike other oriental cuisines. Additionally straightforward, their cooking style uses more organic and fermented foods.

Musu

Another common and traditional method of cooking that guarantees the preservation of the food’s original flavours, tastes, and aromas while cooking it in a closed pot is steam cooking, or ‘musu.’ Another method of cooking that makes Japanese food incredibly nutritious is the one-pot method, which is very popular where they put in all the ingredients and boil it until perfectly cooked.

Yaku

Yaku, which involves direct cooking, is the second category of Japanese cooking methods. This is also the oldest form of cooking in Japan, wherein food is directly marinated and exposed to heat, this gives a smoky touch to the food.

Yaku includes delicacies prepared by cooking the food on an open fire or grill, especially used to make meat, fish or seafood.

Niru

The mainstay of Niru cooking is simmering the food. In essence, it’s a cooking technique that boils food in water at low to medium heat. By using a lower flame for cooking, as opposed to more aggressive techniques like boiling or overheating, flavour is better preserved and the food is cooked from the inside out.

Ageru

Ageru, which translates to deep frying, is the last and most cherished culinary trick. Unlike traditional deep frying, which entails significant oil absorption, the cooking technique is unique. In this method of cooking, the batter is carefully selected, and the oil is kept at the right temperature, allowing for quick cooking and effective frying.