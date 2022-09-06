NIA raids over 30 locations in Karnataka in murder investigation of Praveen Nettaru

Tuesday, in connection with the murder of BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at about 30 places in the cities of Puttur and Sullia in Karnataka. In the murder case that sparked numerous inter – communal clashes in the state, the NIA teams have been looking into a number of people.

The Social Democratic Party of India owns the Freedom Community Hall, which was one of the locations the central agency raided. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, had earlier declared that the NIA had been given the case of Nettaru’s murder. In the Dakshina Kannada district of Bellare, Nettaru was killed in July.

Araga Jnanendra, the home minister for Karnataka, had previously expressed suspicions that the killers may have gone to Kerala because they were funded by groups like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Such crimes had previously occurred in the coastal region that borders Kerala, a neighbouring state, he claimed. It’s probable that the killers in the Nettaru case were from Kerala and then returned there.