Veda Nilayam not for sale; Jayalalithaa’s niece warns Sasikala

Following a Madras High Court ruling, the Tamil Nadu government decided to return former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam to her niece Deepa and nephew Deepak when the DMK took office.

When Jayalalithaa was alive, the expansive palace known as Veda Nilayam in Chennai’s Poes Garden served as a focal point of power. The former AIADMK regime had made an attempt to turn the house into a memorial after she passed away.

However, Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs Deepa and Deepak appealed the ruling to the Madras High Court, which finally decided in their favour following a long legal battle. In the interim, Sasikala constructed a residence in front of Veda Nilayam. Prior to that, she spent several years living with her family in Jayalalithaa’s house after she passed away in 2016.

Veda Nilayam is not for sale, Deepa said in an audio message in an attempt to put an end to the rumours. ‘After a long legal battle, we got this residence of my aunt. It is our ancestral property, given to my aunt by my grandmother and now legally, we have acquired this property.’

Deepa indicated that the Sasikala group may be trying to claim ownership of the property when she remarked that she was concerned with Sasikala and Jayalalithaa’s history.