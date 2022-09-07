First British cabinet without a white male in a top position is Liz Truss’s.

For the first time ever, one of the nation’s four most crucial ministerial positions will not be held by a white man in the incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ cabinet.

James Cleverly is the country’s first Black foreign minister, while Truss nominated Kwasi Kwarteng, whose parents immigrated to Britain from Ghana in the 1960s, as the country’s first Black finance minister.

Cleverly, whose father is white and whose mother is from Sierra Leone, has previously talked about being bullied as a mixed-race child. She has also stated that the party needs to do more to win over Black voters.

Suella Braverman succeeds Priti Patel as the second ethnic minority home secretary, or interior minister, where she will be in charge of the police and immigration. Her parents immigrated to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius sixty years ago.

The Conservative Party’s recent push to nominate a more diverse slate of candidates for parliament has contributed to the increased diversity.

Up until a few decades ago, white men dominated British government. Paul Boateng’s appointment as chief secretary to the Treasury marked the first ethnic minority cabinet minister in Britain’s history, which didn’t happen until 2002.