Researchers develop a voice-based Covid detection software.

A new mobile application created by researchers uses artificial intelligence to analyse people’s voices to determine whether they are infected with COVID-19 (AI).

The app, according to experts at the Institute of Data Science at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, is more accurate than existing antigen testing and is also cheaper, quicker, and simpler to use.

They said that this app can be helpful in developing nations with low incomes when RT-PCR testing are pricey and challenging to obtain. The AI model’s accuracy is 89%.

According to researchers, the app had an accuracy rate of 83% for identifying Covid positive instances compared to 89% for Covid negative cases.

On Monday, their research was presented at the international congress of the European Respiratory Society in Barcelona, Spain.

The encouraging findings imply that straightforward voice recordings and well-tuned AI algorithms may be able to achieve high precision in identifying which patients have Covid-19 infection, according to Wafaa Aljbawi, a researcher at Maastricht University in the Netherlands and the Institute of Data Science.