Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices s fell for the second straight session. The sell-off in global stocks and commodities and the rise in interst rates by US Federal Reserve has influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex index closed 168.08 points lower to end at 59,028.91. NSE Nifty dipped 31.20 points to close at 17,624.40.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces puja special trains: Full list

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Wipro, and Bajaj Finance . The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and HDFC.