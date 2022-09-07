Teacher beats class 2 student in UP, suffers severe injuries

In Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a teacher is accused of beating up a seven-year-old Dalit student and rubbing his head on the floor, according to officials. Station House Officer of Koirauna Police Station Jai Prakash Yadav said that, the Dalit boy, who is in Class 2 at a government primary school in Gangapur Talia Village, was playing in the playground when the teacher punched him and rubbed his head on the ground.

He claimed that the student had an injury close to his right eye. According to Mr. Yadav, the student’s uncle has complained about the situation and further inquiry is ongoing. Farha Rais, Assistant Basic Education Officer (Digh Block), stated that the event has been reported to the education department.

She stated the teacher has received a notice and has been asked to explain the issue. Ms. Rais stated that she is directly looking into the situation and will ensure appropriate action is taken against the accused.