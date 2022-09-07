The fishermens in Sri Lanka struggle with out kerosene and food

As the sun rose over Sri Lanka in late August, a dozen fishermen were spreading out their nets on a beach in Mannar, a small island off the country’s northwestern coast, unable to begin the day’s work.

Due to the crippling economic crisis that the nation is currently experiencing—the worst it has seen since gaining independence in 1948—many other local fishermen are completely unable to venture out to sea.

They are finding it difficult to obtain the kerosene oil necessary to power the boats that support their way of life because of fuel shortages and rogue inflation.

Soosaipillai Nicholas, 73, also known as Sornam, said, ‘Everything’s difficult right now – there’s no kerosene, there’s no food at home.’

‘If we go to the sea, then we obtain job; otherwise, we don’t. We’re going hungry ‘He added, using Tamil as his language.

Sornam, who was already in need of food before the economic crisis hit, has grown too old to go fishing. Instead, he came to the Thalvapadu beach to assist in gathering and sorting the catch from the fishermen who do manage to set out.