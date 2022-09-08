Within hours, Kerala Police rescued kidnapped 14-year-old boy

The kidnappers spied on the victim’s home for two days before breaking in under false premises, forcing him out by force into a car, and fleeing the scene. The ensuing rescue of the victim, a 14-year-old boy from the Kottiyam area of Kollam district, played out like a movie scene.

Within hours of the abduction, the police, who sprang into action, were able to find the vehicle registration of one of the cars from CCTV footage, contact the owner, get the phone number of the person who took the vehicle, find him, and finally free the child from a border post close to Tamil Nadu in a rural area of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The victim’s parents weren’t home when the crime happened on September 5 in the evening. The victim’s mother served as an intermediary in a financial transaction of 10 lakh, according to authorities, which appears to be the primary motivation behind the kidnapping.

The woman’s son is said to have hired the kidnapper after she loaned 10 lakh rupees to another woman who was introduced to her by the victim’s mother. According to the victim’s mother, the loanee has not repaid the money, and the transaction is currently the subject of a litigation. She insisted that she merely served as a go-between and didn’t spend any of the loaned money.

The kidnapped child, who also talked to media, said that a man initially arrived asking whether any surrounding houses were available for rent. Thereafter, he came back again and said he wanted to speak to the boy’s father and while they were talking another man came up and pressed a cloth to his mouth and the duo began dragging him out of the house, the victim said.